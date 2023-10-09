WWE has announced on social media that tomorrow’s edition of NXT will be commercial free for the first 30-minutes of the broadcast.

As a reminder, this edition of NXT will be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, which is on Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs airing in its normal time slot. Updated lineup can be found below.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

-Carmelo Hayes (w/ John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman)

-Cody Rhodes to make an announcement

-Potential appearance by WWE legend The Undertaker

–Pub Rules: Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus