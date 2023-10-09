Roxanne Perez names two top WWE stars as her dream WrestleMania opponents.

The former NXT Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Booker T’s Five Minutes Of Fame program, where Perez named Bayley and Becky Lynch as the two women she would really like to face at the Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania dream match? Probably either Bayley or Becky. There are my two favorite Four Horsewomen growing up, so I think that that would be super full circle. I met them both as a kid, like as a wrestling fan, and to work with them now is really, really crazy. Like I said, it just goes to show, you just put in the work and keep grinding and keep putting things into existence, and it’s all possible.

Perez will be battling Asuka on tomorrow’s edition of NXT. The latest lineup for that show can be found here, or you can check out Perez’s full comments below.

