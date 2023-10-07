During an advertisement for next week’s episode of NXT, that will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the Undertaker’s gong sounded toward the end of the commercial.

As we previously reported, according to PWInsider The Undertaker is scheduled to be in Orlando for this Tuesday’s NXT taping. While an appearance was not confirmed, this latest tease appears to be as sure a confirmation as one could get.

This is in addition to what is already the most stacked edition of NXT in the brand’s history, with John Cena, Pul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Asuka and more already announced. The following is advertised for the show, including a tag team match, that was just made into a ‘Pub Rules’ stipulation on SmackDown tonight:

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

Carmelo Hayes (w/ John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman

Cody Rhodes to make an announcement

Pub Rules: Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus