Roman Reigns is set to appear on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown next week.

The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had been advertising him for quite some time, and a commercial during tonight’s SmackDown episode served as the official announcement. He hasn’t been seen on TV since August 11, when Jey Uso superkicked him and then “quit” WWE.

Since then, Jey has been traded to RAW, although he is coincidentally present for SmackDown tonight alongside Cody Rhodes, with the two set to team up to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles tomorrow night at WWE Fastlane.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has been running roughshod on SmackDown since Reigns’ absence, having assumed a self-appointed decision-making role. Jimmy and Solo Sikoa will also be in tag team action tomorrow night, and face John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane.

A lot has transpired since the Undisputed WWE Universal’s Champion’s last appearance, and it is sure to be a blockbuster episode of SmackDown next week from Tulsa.