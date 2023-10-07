The episode of Impact Wrestling that aired this week on Thursday, October 5th, attracted 110,000 overnight viewers, showing a decline from the previous week’s 126,000 viewers. This is approximately a 12.7% decrease.
In terms of the demographic rating, it registered a 0.01, down from the 0.03 recorded in the previous week.
Here are the recent trends in IMPACT Wrestling viewership and ratings, going back to the start of the year:
|Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
|Audience
|18-49 Demo
|10/5/23
|110,000
|0.01
|09/28/23
|126,000
|0.03
|09/21/23
|106,000
|0.01
|09/14/23
|107,000
|0.01
|09/7/23
|114,000
|0.00
|08/31/23
|134,000
|0.02
|08/24/23
|99,000
|0.01
|08/17/23
|117,000
|0.02
|08/10/23
|120,000
|0.02
|08/3/23
|98,000
|0.01
|07/27/23
|153,000
|0.02
|07/20/23
|111,000
|0.03
|07/13/23
|102,000
|0.02
|07/6/23
|121,000
|0.02
|06/29/23
|149,000
|0.02
|06/22/23
|110,000
|0.01
|06/15/23
|68,000
|0.02
|06/08/23
|137,000
|0.02
|06/01/23
|126,000
|0.03
|05/25/23
|96,000
|0.01
|05/18/23
|n/a
|n/a
|05/11/23
|115,000
|0.02
|05/04/23
|n/a
|n/a
|04/27/23
|n/a
|n/a
|04/20/23
|133,000
|0.03
|04/13/23
|115,000
|0.02
|04/06/23
|117,000
|0.02
|03/30/23
|104,000
|0.02
|03/23/23
|113,000
|0.03
|03/16/23
|94,000
|0.03
|03/09/23
|85,000
|0.01
|03/02/23
|95,000
|0.01
|02/23/2003
|87,000
|0.01
|02/16/2023
|92,000
|0.02
|02/09/23
|81,000
|0.01
|02/02/23
|95,000
|0.01
|01/26/23
|93,000
|0.02
|01/19/23
|115,000
|0.02
|01/12/23
|81,000
|0.01
|01/05/23
|N/A
|N/A