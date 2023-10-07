The episode of Impact Wrestling that aired this week on Thursday, October 5th, attracted 110,000 overnight viewers, showing a decline from the previous week’s 126,000 viewers. This is approximately a 12.7% decrease.

In terms of the demographic rating, it registered a 0.01, down from the 0.03 recorded in the previous week.

Here are the recent trends in IMPACT Wrestling viewership and ratings, going back to the start of the year: