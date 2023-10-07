There is a potential spoiler regarding WWE’s Fastlane PPV scheduled for this Saturday. According to PWInsider, Jade Cargill has been observed in Indianapolis in anticipation of the event.

Cargill’s presence is anticipated not only for tomorrow’s show but also for the upcoming Raw and Smackdown tapings next week. However, it should be noted that there is currently no confirmation regarding her participation in the PPV.

Earlier this week, it was reported that NXT has not engaged in any creative discussions involving Cargill.