WWE SmackDown Results 10/6/23

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

John Cena, LA Knight and The Bloodline Segment

LA Knight: Let me talk to ya.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen. Alright, this is starting to become a weekly lesson, my name is not booo. My name is Paul Heyman. And I have a reputation for decade after decade of always spotting the next big thing in this industry. I see them coming from a mile away. I know who the next megastar is going to be. And, ladies and gentlemen, admittedly, a bit out of character and with all candor, the next big megastar in this business is going to be LA Knight. God, I hate when you do that. And, sir, that’s to your credit.

You are on a roll right now. You have all the momentum in the world. You, sir, have earned my respect and my admiration. Man, that really pisses me off and Jimmy, too. And, Solo, you’re lucky he doesn’t care because, you know, with all respect and admiration, sir, that you’ve earned from me, that’s to your credit. Mazel Tov. My compliments to you, sir. And also, unfortunately, LA Knight, my condolences, because now that you’ve earned my attention, The Bloodline is going to have to do something about it.

LA Knight: Are you done running your fat jowls yet? You come out here and told me everything that’s great about me and I appreciate that. It’s a wise move, Wise-Man, to put respect on my name. But let just check my receipt really quick. I didn’t buy any of your BS. Because here you are, out here spewing this nonsense.

Jimmy Uso: Shut your mouth.

LA Knight: I know you’re not talking to me.

Jimmy Uso: Oh yeah, I’m talking to you, LA Knight. Listen, we haven’t been properly introduced, my uce. I’m, HIM, Jim Uso. With The Enforcer, Solo, alongside The OG, and we’re out here to tell you to your ugly face, you ain’t making it to Fastlane.

John Cena slides into the ring before The Bloodline can jump Knight in the ring. Heyman convinces The Bloodline to get off the apron.

LA Knight: Boys, boys, you guys were all excited for a fight, but I get it, you didn’t have permission from your little chief to come out here, did you? I’ll tell you what. Here’s how we’ll do this, everybody is talking about John Cena LA Knight, they’re talking about The Bloodline at Fastlane tomorrow night, but I’m thinking about tonight. And what I’m thinking about for tonight, Jimmy Uso, Little Wannabe Tribal Chief, since you want to talk so tough, I’ll tell you what. How about me, you, later on tonight, so I can punt your ass to the moon. And you can learn, once and for all, who’s game this is, with everybody saying, LA Knight, YEAH!

Jimmy accepts Knight’s challenge, and Heyman is not happy about that decision.

– We see The Judgment Day arriving to the arena. Rhea Ripley invited JD McDonagh to the show, much to the chagrin of Damian Priest.

First Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL w/Dakota Kai

Charlotte Flair and Iyo Sky will start things off. Sky dodges The Big Boot. Sky with a quick rollup for a one count. Sky with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sky poses for the crowd. Charlotte blocks The Crucifix Bomb. Charlotte with a waist lock takedown. Charlotte goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet. Charlotte with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Charlotte applies a front face lock. Charlotte tags in Asuka. Asuka is lighting up Sky’s chest. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Asuka. Asuka with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sky avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sky rolls Asuka over for a two count. Sky sends Asuka face first into the canvas. Sky applies a side headlock. Sky goes for the tag, but Bayley is too bickering with the crowd. Sky blocks The Asuka Lock. Asuka drops Sky with The Shining Wizard. Asuka goes for a Corner Dropkick, but Bayley shoves Sky out of harms way. She took the bullet for Sky in the process. Asuka with a Roundhouse Kick. Asuka with a Double Missile Dropkick.

Damage CTRL regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bayley applies a rear chin lock. Bayley punches Asuka in the back. Asuka with clubbing hamstring kicks. Bayley with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bayley tags in Sky. Bayley kicks Asuka in the face. Sky applies an arm-bar. Asuka rolls Sky over for a two count. Sky applies a bodyscissors hold. Sky starts biting Asuka’s cheekbones. Sky stands on Asuka’s back. Sky tags in Bayley. Bayley with a Running Boot. Asuka attacks the midsection of Bayley. Bayley drives Asuka back first into the turnbuckles. Bayley talks smack to Asuka. Bayley knocks Charlotte off the ring apron. Bayley tees off on Asuka. Bayley slams Asuka’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley tags in Sky. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack. Charlotte breaks up the pinning opportunity. Sky applies a wrist lock. Asuka with forearm shivers. Sky kicks Asuka in the gut. Asuka blasts Bayley off the apron. Asuka is displaying her fighting spirit. Asuka with another head kick. Sky responds with The Shotei. Asuka drops Sky with The Mid-Kick. Charlotte and Bayley are tagged in.

Charlotte with a forearm smash. Charlotte with a Flying Crossbody Block. Charlotte is lighting up Bayley’s chest. Charlotte kicks Sky in the gut. Charlotte with The Exploder Suplex. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Charlotte with a NeckBreaker. Charlotte goes for a Handstand Lariat, but Bayley counters with a forearm. Charlotte with a BackBreaker. Charlotte drives Bayley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Charlotte with The Handstand Lariat for a two count. Bayley reverses out of the irish whip from Charlotte. Asuka tags herself in. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the face. Asuka muscles Bayley up to the top turnbuckle. Charlotte and Asuka goes for The Double SuperPlex, but Sky counters with The Tower Of Doom. Bayley kicks Charlotte in the face. Charlotte responds with The Big Boot for a two count. Sky with a Running Meteora. Double Irish Whip. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the chest. Charlotte drives Sky face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Charlotte inadvertently kicks Asuka off the apron. Bayley rolls Charlotte over for a two count. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Bayley mocks Charlotte. Charlotte shoves Bayley into Sky. Charlotte connects with The Natural Selection to pickup the victory.

Winner: Charlotte Flair & Asuka via Pinfall

– Paul Heyman yells at Jimmy Uso because he continues to make decision without the authorization of Roman Reigns. Jimmy’s point is that Roman is never here and you need to be present to make those type of decisions. We see The Judgment Day lounging around in The Bloodline’s locker room. Priest had an intense standoff with Solo Sikoa. Looks like Rhea will be conducting business with Heyman as the show goes on.

– Roman Reigns will make his long-awaited return next week for the Season Premiere of SmackDown.

Second Match: Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio w/The LWO

Lashley is playing mind games with Mysterio. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lashley backs Mysterio into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Mysterio with a waist lock go-behind. Lashley decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Lashley drops Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Lashley with a straight right hand. Lashley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lashley uses the middle rope as a weapon. Lashley whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio with a knee lift. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Mysterio slides under Lashley’s legs. Lashley kicks Mysterio in the gut. Lashley goes for The Dominator, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio with a Roundhouse Kick. Mysterio with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a one count. Mysterio sends Lashley tumbling to the floor. Lashley avoids The 619. Lashley regroups on the outside.

Lashley applies The Bear Hug. Mysterio with three sharp elbow strikes. Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Lashley. Lashley whips Mysterio chest first into the turnbuckles. Lashley reapplies The Bear Hug. Mysterio with Three HeadButts. Lashley punches Mysterio in the back. Lashley sends Mysterio to the corner. Lashley locks in his third bear hug of this match. Mysterio starts biting Lashley’s forehead. Lashley with a back elbow smash. Mysterio buries his shoulders into the midsection of Lashley. Mysterio with an Apron Enzuigiri. Lashley punches Mysterio in the back. Lashley gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe. Lashley is choking Mysterio with his boot. Lashley repeated shoulder blocks in the corner. Mysterio avoids The Corner Spear. Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton. Mysterio ducks under a forearm from Lashley. Mysterio repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Lashley. Lashley goes for a Running Powerslam, but Mysterio counters with The Spinning DDT for a two count.

Mysterio transitions into a corner mount. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Lashley pulls Mysterio back into the ring. Lashley goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Lashley denies The 619. Mysterio punches Lashley. Lashley swats Mysterio out of mid-air. Lashley whips Mysterio into the ringside barricade. Lashley rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Lashley launches Santos Escobar into the timekeeper’s area. Lashley catches Mysterio in mid-air. Mysterio sends Lashley face first into the steel ring post. Mysterio with a 619 to the ribs of Lashley. Mysterio dropkicks Lashley into the middle rope. Mysterio hits The 619. Cruz Del Toro pulls Montez Ford off the apron. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Mysterio wipes out The Profits with a Flying Seated Senton off the apron. Lashley connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley via Pinfall

– Rhea Ripley tells Paul Heyman to make the wise decision. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day should do business together. Heyman is envious that he didn’t come up with this idea himself, but he needs to get authorization from The Tribal Chief first. Ripley wants Heyman to acknowledge her. Heyman says that she’s in the wrong locker room using that catchphrase. Ripley says that Heyman will indeed acknowledge her, just like his former boy, Jey Uso did on Monday Night Raw, otherwise we’ll see who’s really stronger, The Judgment Day or The Bloodline. Rhea tells Heyman that he’s authorized to make his little phone call.

– Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Vignette.

Third Match: Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller vs. Dragon Lee

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Theory backs Lee into the turnbuckles. Theory pie faces Lee. Lee slaps Theory in the chest. Lee is throwing haymakers at Theory. Theory kicks Lee in the gut. Theory whips Lee across the ring. Lee ducks a clothesline from Theory. Lee with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Theory. Combination Cabron for a two count. Grayson Waller makes his way down to the ring. Theory attacks Lee from behind. Theory repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Theory sends Lee to the corner. Lee dives over Theory. Lee dropkicks Theory for a two count. Theory stomps on the left foot of Lee. Theory goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee with a Snap German Suplex. Lee gets distracted by Grayson Waller. Theory with The Roll Through Dropkick. Theory gives Waller a high five. Theory has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Theory goes for another Roll Through Dropkick, but Lee counters with a SuperKick.

Lee tees off on Theory. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee scores two forearm knockdowns. Lee SuperKicks Theory in mid-air. Lee with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Theory decks Lee with back elbow smash. Theory hits The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi for a two count. Waller reminds Theory that he’s The 150 Million Hitman. Theory is raining down haymakers. Lee flips over a clothesline from Theory. Lee with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Waller continues to run interference. Theory knocks Lee off the top turnbuckle. Theory drops Lee with a Modified Flatliner for a two count. Theory puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Lee kicks Theory in the chest. Lee gets Theory tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Waller pulls Theory out of the ring. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lee rolls Theory back into the ring. Waller slams Theory’s head on the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Cameron Grimes drives Theory face first into the steel ring post. Theory goes for The A-Town Down, but Lee rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee via Pinfall

– Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro will not be medically cleared for Fastlane, so The LWO will have to look for a new tag team partner in their 6-Man Tag Team Match with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

– Seth Rollins/Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package.

– Next week on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly will battle The Brawling Brutes. Plus, Triple H will make a special appearance.

Fourth Match: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso w/Paul Heyman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jimmy backs Knight into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Knight ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Knight kicks Jimmy in the gut. Knight applies a side headlock. Jimmy whips Knight across the ring. Knight drops Jimmy with a shoulder tackle. Jimmy talks strategy in the corner with Heyman. Jimmy with a toe kick. Jimmy grabs a side headlock. Knight whips Jimmy across the ring. Jimmy with a shoulder tackle of his own. Jimmy poses for the crowd. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight scores the elbow knockdown. Knight sends Jimmy to the corner. Jimmy kicks Knight in the face. Knight Powerslams Jimmy for a two count. Jimmy holds onto the ropes. Jimmy kicks in the chest. Knight avoids The SuperKick. Jimmy blocks The BFT. Jimmy regroups on the outside. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight rolls Jimmy back into the ring. Knight looks at Heyman. Knight blocks a boot from Jimmy. Jimmy with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jimmy SuperKicks Knight.

Jimmy has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Knight is throwing haymakers at Jimmy. Jimmy sends Knight to the ring apron. Knight with a shoulder block. Knight drops Jimmy with a Modified BackBreaker. Knight ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Knight with a Flying Clothesline. Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Knight ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Knight with a DDT. Knight repeatedly stomps on Jimmy’s chest. Knight with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Knight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jimmy lands back on his feet. Jimmy thrust kicks the midsection of Knight. Jimmy with a drop down uppercut. Knight Powerslams Jimmy. Knight delivers The LA Elbow Drop. Solo Sikoa attacks Knight from behind which forces the disqualification.

After the match, John Cena storms into the ring and deposits Solo to the floor. The Judgment Day arrives. Heyman accepts Rhea’s offer. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso joins the fray. A massive pier six brawl ensues in St. Louis. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Jey wipes out The Judgment Day with a Flying Plancha. Cena is left alone in the ring with Sikoa. Cena is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Sikoa SuperKicks Cena. Knight tells Sikoa to bring it. Knight avoids The Samoan Spike. Knight clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope. Knight hits The BFT. Jey SuperKicks McDonagh. Cena with The Spinning Side Slam. Cena delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena connects with The Attitude Adjustment. Rhodes plants McDonagh with The CrossRhodes.

Winner: LA Knight via Disqualification

