A huge update on CM Punk and the possibility of him returning to WWE.

Haus Of Wrestling reported earlier in the day that it was a “safe “bet” that the Second City Saint would make his grand return to WWE at Survivor Series, as the show takes place from his hometown in Chicago. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Punk and WWE are in talks, but there has yet to be any confirmation on whether progress was being made.

Now a bigger update from Fightful Select. Notes from the report can be found below.

-WWE higher ups are under the belief that Punk would return to the company if they made an offer. Because of this, the ball is in WWE’s court about whether to bring him in, which based off past reports, IS something he is interested in.

-As of two weeks ago no one in WWE had indicated that they had been talking with Punk, but feelers were put out back in September. One employee apparently advised team Punk to reach out to Vince McMahon so the two could rehash their past drama that led to his very public departure back in 2014.

-Punk reportedly still has heat for the number of comments he’d made about WWE in the past ten years. WWE would will be making sure that Punk doesn’t pull any of the moves he did backstage in AEW.

-One top WWE star said that if Punk “did try anything” like he did in AEW “he would get his ass handed to him.” A different top star doesn’t believe Triple H would bring in the negativity that Punk brings, but noted that he has brought in controversial names in the past. The general feeling is that Punk would have a lot of fence mending to do before talks can get serious, including with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who have been very public about their dislike for Punk.

-An AEW star told Fightful that before Brawl Out happened Punk would still verbalize how much he dislike WWE, Triple H, and Vince McMahon.

-As of now no one in WWE creative has been informed about Punk coming in, and that the apparent teases (“Best In The World” line from Raw) that happened on television were mere coincidence.