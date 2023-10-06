IMPACT Wrestling has announced on social media that its October 21st Bound For Glory pay-per-view is very close to selling out, but that there are still tickets available for the October 22nd Bound For Glory fallout television taping. Both events take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago! #BoundForGlory has LIMITED tickets available and will sell-out! Tickets remain for BFG Fallout featuring the first ever meeting of @Walking_Weapon and @WillOspreay as well as our first ever Lucha Libre Celebration – Tickets and information at https://t.co/bQfDZGst09 pic.twitter.com/trhqTfTdJF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 6, 2023

THE LATEST LINEUP FOR THE BOUND FOR GLORY PPV CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey