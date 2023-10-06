The lineup for this evening’s AEW Rampage, which was taped immediately following this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, can be found below.

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Stevens & Shapiro.

-Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. The Hardys & Best Friends

-Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

-Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, winner receives a future shot at the ROH World Championship. This match will headline according to PW Insider.