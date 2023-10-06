WWE star and former NXT Women’s champion Raquel Rodriguez was on this week’s edition of The Bump to promote Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event and discuss all the ongoings of the pro-wrestling industry, which included her thoughts on the WWE signing of Jade Cargill.

Rodriguez explains that not only is it exciting to have a talent as unique as Cargill on the roster, but adds that squashing her will be one of the first things on her to do list.

I think it’s great. Like we were talking about, our women’s division is growing, we are main eventing different shows on all of the platforms. To get another talent from an outside company come in, and she’s got such a massive following, and she’s just added to the list of big girls that someone’s got to squash, probably me [laughs]. I think it’s great, it’s great to have this kind of competition in the women’s division and to have this kind of star power.

Cargill is expected to be at tomorrow’s Fastlane event, with separate reports stating that she will be a Raw star going forward. You can read about that by clicking here.

