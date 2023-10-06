Jon Moxley loves pro-wrestling.

The Death Rider spoke about this love during a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, where he compared the art form to making music. Moxley begins by recalling something Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki once said to him during their NUPW feud and how it has stuck with him ever since.

Minoru Suzuki was insulting me once in a promo, and said something like, ‘If everyone is the same lump of clay, it won’t be interesting.’It was actually the best compliment I ever got. That’s what sticks out to me in wrestling. I love when something is different. I love a clash of styles. If I see there is a G1 match between Kazuchika Okada and Zack Sabre Jr., or a match with Suzuki and Jun Kasai, I want to see how the fuck those matches are going to play out.

The former three-time AEW World Champion later explained that wrestling, like music, truly interesting when you blend different styles together.

I compare wrestling to music. There are a lot of parallels. When you mix hip hop and rock, like with Run DMC and Aerosmith, you have an entirely new element. Wrestling is a lot like that. Mix a style with a style, and you see something you’ve never seen before.

