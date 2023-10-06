Adam Copeland is excited for the fresh matchups he can have in AEW.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his new venture in a different wrestling company during the latest edition of The Ringer Wrestling Show. Copeland begins by looking back at his final angles in WWE and how happy he was to leave his home on a good note.

Honestly, it was after Judgment Day because okay, that story is done. So, hm? It was nothing from either part, there’s no ill will, there’s no hard feelings at all. I’m actually really happy about that because I love that company, it was just really at a certain point, you’ve been here 25 years — I was contracted for ten matches a year, I offered more because I thought, hey if I’m around more, I can contribute more and we can do deeper storylines but to their point, and it’s a very good point, [if] you’re around more, it feels less special and I know that. I know that can end up being the case with AEW, when it becomes a pattern, people go, ‘Okay, it’s that guy again’.

Later, Copeland reiterates how he had run out of fresh matchups in WWE and that on the AEW roster he saw the potential to work with a lot of great names.

But, I’m trying to look at the positives of that, I can do deeper. I can tell deeper stories this way instead of popping in every three months here and there. So, that’s really all it was, what else was there left to do? Even in terms of wrestling the majority of the current roster, there wasn’t a whole list of names I could think of. I looked at the other roster, and there was. That’s not a knock on anybody, it just means I got to wrestle a lot of really great people in that three and a half, four years I was with WWE on this last run.

One person Copeland has yet to share the ring with is Ricky Starks. The Absolute One addressed this in his own interview, stating that he and the Rated-R Superstar will have to have a pow wow about who gets to do the spear. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)