John Cena recently joined The Bump to hype up this Saturday’s WWE Fastlane premium live event, where the former 16-time world champion will be teaming with LA Knight to battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Cena begins by saying that what Knight has done to capture the hearts of the WWE Universe is incredible.

I felt great, only because it reminds me of when I started to gain a little bit of notoriety and relevance in WWE. LA Knight and my story run parallel, he kind of just refused to give up and has done it his own way, even with being an underdog and being forgotten by the people in the bowels of the arena, but not by the people in the arena cheering him on. I think what he’s done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we’re at, and this is a job that shouldn’t exist. I sit in a director’s type chair in wristbands and t-shirts, this shouldn’t be a thing. So when you get a level of consistency and you get a certain level of relevancy, you don’t want it to ever go away and I totally respect that.

Later, Cena spoke about his pairing with Knight at Fastlane and how the two will try their best to be on the same page despite never teaming together before.

It was a brief interaction, so I can’t say we became best buds and went to the garage to do karate together. We are not going to be the world’s most fluid team, but I think we are on the same page and although we may have different perspectives, we have a common rival, a common enemy so that helps people come together real quick.

Cena points at Knight’s popularity as a reason he still loves WWE, because moments like this get to happen.

Man, I could waste all of your time talking about how I love WWE because of moments like this. No one knows what’s going to happen next, and no one can control the narrative and a lot of times, the audience can tell if they’re trying to be controlled or pushed in a certain direction [points at self], and they rebel against it. I think that’s wonderful because performers, it allows us to listen to the most important superstar out there and that’s the WWE Universe.

