John Cena gives his thoughts on one of the strongest members of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

Cena spoke about the Street Champion during his recent appearance on The Bump, where he hyped his tag team showdown against The Bloodline at tomorrow’s Fastlane premium live event. During the chat Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect addresses the comparisons between Solo and the late Umaga.

The striking parallel that he runs to Umaga in every facet. To be put in that conversation is rarefied air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him and I see him perform, I think of the hard fought battles I had with Umaga and the parallels.

Cena would later discuss whether Solo remains too loyal to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Man, you’re talking to the guy who has hustle, loyalty, and respect branded on everything he puts out there. I never fault loyalty, I do fault blind loyalty. Solo’s really new to the game, I don’t blame him for trying to take a second to figure out the landscape.

