Drew McIntyre has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of this evening’s edition of SmackDown on FOX according to PW Insider.

The Scottish Warrior joins a number of major stars from Raw who will be appearing on the brand, which included Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, Chad Gable, Otis, JD McDonaugh, Maxine, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Here is what WWE has announced for tonight’s show:

– The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest will appear

– Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso to appear

– Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. IYO SKY & Bayley

– United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley – Non-Title

– Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory