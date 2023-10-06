Wade Barrett announced on Monday’s WWE RAW that Erik, from the Viking Raiders tag team, is injured and will be out “for the foreseeable future.”
Erik’s partner Ivar lost a singles match against Xavier Woods during the same show. Next Monday, Ivar will have a “Viking Rules” match against Kofi Kingston.
According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Erik is expected to be absent for several months.
Meltzer noted, “The decision was made because Ray Rowe [Erik] is out after surgery, said to be for at least six months, is to push Ivar as a singles player. In the past when one member of a tag team that’s usually an exclusive team gets hurt, they’ve just not used the other much.”