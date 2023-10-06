The wrestling war between WWE and AEW continues to heat up, with Jade Cargill leaving AEW for WWE and Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW.

WWE has been trying to keep market share, while AEW has been looking to gain more of it since 2019.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “One person in WWE noted that they believe the wrestling war will turn into WCW or TNA or Bellator as the competition in the sense there will be signings of older talent from WWE with names while WWE will take AEW’s younger talent.”

This example was given above with Copeland and Cargill. It was noted that some of the younger AEW stars are already talking about leaving when their deals are up.

There are people in AEW hoping the number is few because the perception of AEW as the AAA league in wrestling would not be good for AEW. WWE is interested in the key younger talent.