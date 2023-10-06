Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about The Ultimate Warrior and more. Here are the highlights:

On The Ultimate Warrior:

“People can say whatever they want to say about him. He was eccentric. He was a handful to manage in many respects. But he was a very creative guy. And you may have heard me say in the past I’d rather have a fast horse that needs to be slowed down than a slow horse that’ll never speed up. And Jim was a very, very, very fast horse when it came to creative. A lot of it was just outlandish and not usable. But there were nuggets of some pretty good stuff in there, and I think this was one of them.”

On Mike Tenay and Don West being inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame:

“They were, indeed. I think about the world of Mike today. I think he was such an important part of a critical growth period in Nitro WCW as a whole. Mike Tenay brought credibility. He was such a great color commentator, primarily, and it became very noticeable when it came to the lucha doors because Mike knew backstory and background in detail and information that literally added color to the picture that we were presenting with the luchadores in the cruiserweight division on Nitro. I don’t think that the Cruiserweight division would have had the success that it did or had the impact that it did in Nitro and, therefore and, subsequently in the industry today. Had it not been for the credibility and the interest that Mike Tenay was able to bring to it because of his vast knowledge and recall and ability to weave it into the action and the story that we were presenting. It was an art and there wasn’t anybody else that could do it. There was no one else that could do what Mike Tenay did. So I have nothing but respect for Mike. As I said, he was such a critical part of WCW Nitro and the evolution of, and I am glad to see that he’s going out there and taking a bow once again and, particularly, receiving his award along with and for Don West, because I know those two were tight.”

