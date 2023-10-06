WWE and Vince McMahon will be noticing a notable departure come next month. The recent merger of WWE with the UFC following Endeavor’s acquisition continues to have some fall out.

Suzette Ramirez-Carr, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, will be stepping down from her role in the company on November 3.

WrestleVotes and WrestleNomics reported the news on Friday after WWE President Nick Khan’s email announcement to all WWE personnel was made. Ramirez-Carr had been reporting directly to Vince McMahon.

