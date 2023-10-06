WWE plans to return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, with John Cena advertised for the show after they hold Fastlane.

Cena has been teaming up with LA Knight on TV and they are scheduled to face Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso this Saturday at Fastlane. Cena will be on NXT TV next Tuesday, supporting Carmelo Hayes in his match against Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman from The Bloodline in his corner.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that it seems like WWE is building towards a match between Cena and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

However, Meltzer ruled out that match in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter as he noted that the match was not planned.