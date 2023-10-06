Ricky Starks is excited to have Adam Copeland in AEW.

The Absolute One spoke about the Rated-R Superstar during a recent chat on The Battleground with Tim program, where he joked that he has no desire to face the Hall of Famer since he failed to mention his name as a dream opponent.

Well, the answer is no because Adam didn’t mention my name. I’m not going to mention his name.

Starks later states that having Copeland on team AEW is a good thing because it will spruce up programing. He adds that he will have to speak to Copeland about the spear since that is now his maneuver.

I think it’s a great thing. Having new people come and spruce it up and mix it up is always good, especially people who are eager to try and help. That can only benefit everyone. I am excited to see the match ups he’s able to have within AEW. It’s a very exciting time, especially people who have fallen out of wrestling, to hear that Edge…Adam Copeland is back, is good. I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it’s me, Ricky Starks. We have to nip that in the bud. It’s just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don’t tug on Superman’s cape, don’t piss in the wind, and don’t do the spear. I don’t want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I’ll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear.

Copeland will be wrestling in his first AEW matchup on this Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite. You can check out the latest lineup for that show, which will be going head-to-head with NXT, here.

