AEW has added two big matchups to the October 10th edition of Dynamite.

Jay White will be taking on “Hangman” Adam Page and Powerhouse Hobbs will be taking on Chris Jericho after joining the Callis Family. This episode takes place on a Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs taking its normal spot next Wednesday. The change means that AEW will be going head-to-head with NXT, who has already stacked the deck against AEW by bringing in John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and potentially, Roman Reigns.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TITLE TUESDAY EDITION OF AEW DYNAMITE:

-Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jay White vs. Adam Page

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

-Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

-Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Stricklan, winner receives a shot at the TNT Championship