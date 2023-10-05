Renowned rapper and occasional WWE personality Bad Bunny is gearing up to take the reins as the host of SNL in the coming weeks.

According to Deadline, the long-awaited return of the is scheduled for October 14th, with Bad Bunny set to lead both hosting duties and musical performance for the October 21st episode. This marks Season 49 of the long-running NBC variety series, with the previous season having been cut short due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

This marks Bad Bunny’s first appearance as a host on the show, following his previous musical performance in 2021. Meanwhile, the season opener is slated to be hosted by Pete Davidson, accompanied by rapper Ice Spice as the musical guest.