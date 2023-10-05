AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like Kris Statlander, Best Friends, The Hardys, Penta El Zero Miedo, Hikaru Shida, and more. Check it out below.

-Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, winner receives a future shot at the ROH World Championship

-Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. The Hardys & Best Friends

-Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir