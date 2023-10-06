IMPACT Wrestling has announced on social media that Jonathan Gresham will be taking on world champion Alex Shelley at the October 22nd Bound For Glory fallout tapings, which take place from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

It is added that if Shelley successfully defends the title against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory, this matchup against Gresham will also be for the world title.

BREAKING: @AlexShelley313 will face @TheJonGresham the day after #BoundForGlory at #BoundForGloryFallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, and if Shelley retains at Bound For Glory it'll be a World Title match! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/hV4PXMSjUx pic.twitter.com/xtQY0c7jHQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 6, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/22 TAPING:

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley

-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

-Rascalz & Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera