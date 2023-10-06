WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best showdowns between Mentors and their Students in company history. The full list and video can be found below.

10. Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

9. The Miz vs. Alex Riley

8. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

7. Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James

6. Farooq vs. The Rock

5. Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

4. Rey Mysterio vs. Domink Mysterio

3. Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

2. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Ted DiBiase

1. Triple H vs. Batista