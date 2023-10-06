Mick Foley has declared himself a fan of Taylor Swift, or as it is better known, becoming a Swiftie.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the cultural music icon during the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program. Foley weighs in on the big relationship between Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce, which has been capturing major headlines everywhere for the last few weeks. He says that watching Swift’s facial expressions at the football games has won him over even though he’s not a big fan of her music.

I really enjoyed the whole Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce thing. This is why I asked Grillo and we can check in maybe the Swifties can let us know. Can you become a Swiftie without actually being a fan of Taylor Swift’s music? Is that possible? She has won me over just with her ebullience. We prize facial expressions in the wrestling business. These are all candid shots. It’s not like she’s at a photo session. Every facial expression is a winner. I think she just brings a real positivity, it just makes me laugh. I don’t dislike her music, but I certainly wouldn’t label myself a fan.I just really enjoyed seeing how much fun she had at that game and just have always thought she was a real positive person. So I am a Swiftie without actually being a Taylor Swift fan, if that makes any sense.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Foley spoke about top industry superstar Becky Lynch and how The Man advocated for him to be her manager at some point in WWE. You can read about that here.

