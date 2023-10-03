Another big update on Jade Cargill and her upcoming WWE debut.

According to PW Insider, the former undefeated AEW TBS Champion is slated to be at this Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event in Indianapolis. Cargill is also going to be at this Friday’s SmackDown taping, although she is most likely not appearing for the blue-brand since a previous report from this morning revealed that she would be a Raw superstar.

Cargill was back at the WWE Performance Center this week preparing for her debut. She signed with WWE two weeks ago and has been doing a ton of press since the signing.