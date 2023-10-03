IMPACT superstar and former world champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with WhatCulture for an in-depth interview about his career, which included The Walking Weapon giving his thoughts on CM Punk potentially joining the promotion.

Alexander states that there is no denying Punk’s star power in wrestling, and that IMPACT would welcome him with open arms if he decided he wanted to wrestle for them.

CM Punk? Yeah, absolutely. I don’t think you can question the guy’s star power, his ability to get eyes on a product or a company. I saw Bully Ray recently say the exact same thing. You can say whatever you want [about him], but I wasn’t in those locker rooms seeing what had happened or transpired or the drama of everything that unfortunately occurred since his return, but I know who I am as a professional and an individual in this company and I think I would work synergistically with a guy like CM Punk. Of course, we’re both Bret Hart fans, so that might help. But I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with him, have a program with him in IMPACT Wrestling or anywhere else.

