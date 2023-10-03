WWE held its flagship program of Raw last night from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The episode saw the return of Johnny Gargano, who had been absent from programming for the last several months.

According to Fightful Select, Gargano has not been injured and has been cleared to wrestle since April/May. Whether there was no creative for him or he was taking time off is unknown.

PRODUCERS FOR 10/3 RAW:

-TJ Wilson produced the women’s brawl and the Chelsea Green vs. Tegan Nox matchup.

-Jason Jordan Produced the Judgment Day promo and the Alpha Academy vs. Imperium tag team matchup.

-Shane Helms produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Bronson Reed matchup.

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the contract signing segment and the GUNTHER vs. Tommaso Ciampa I.C. title match. Roode also produced the Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li Main Event match.

-Petey Williams & Nick Aldis produced the Ivar vs. Xavier Woods matchup. Aldis also produced the Kayden Carter & Nikki Cross Main Event match.

-Adam Pearce produced the segment with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Shawn Daivari produced Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz.