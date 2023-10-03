WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” Youtube series, this time featuring the best moments from the October 2nd edition of Monday Night Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Shut Up, Miz”-Drew McIntyre and The Miz trade verbal shots.

9. “Outsmarting The Academy”-Imperium defeats Alpha Academy

8. “Brawling In The Fastlane”-A brawl between Judgment Day, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

7. “Sacred Signing”-GUNTHER and Ciampa get physical during their contract signing.

6. “Plundering On A New Day”-Xavier Woods defeats Ivar.

5. “Scottish Surprise”-Drew McIntyre defeats The Miz.

4. “Last Man Standing Preview”-Shinsuke Nakamura lays out Seth Rollins.

3. “Triumphant General”-GUNTHER retains the I.C. title against Ciampa.

2. “An Absolute Riot”-Several members of the WWE women’s division brawl.

1. “Gargano is back”-Johnny Gargano returns to help Tommaso Ciampa.