The NWA has released today’s episode of its weekly flagship program Powerrr on Youtube. Check out the full lineup, as well as the episode link, below.

-Silas Mason (c) vs. Dak Draper for the NWA National Title

-‘ThrillBilly’Colby Corino (c) vs. Matt Vine for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title

-M95 (Madi & Missa Kate) vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising #1 contender’s match

-Jax Dane vs. Chris Silvio

-Aron Stevens speaks