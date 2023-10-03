NJPW legend and former multi-time Grand Slam Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi recently joined Sports Illustrated for a conversation about Japanese MLB stars Masataka Yoshida and Shohei Ohtani, and how The Ace hopes to get both men inside of a wrestling ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would love to see Masataka Yoshida play a game the next time he’s in the United States:

I feel proud of him as a countryman. It’d be great if I can go and see his games [next season] when I visit the US for our shows.

Says he wants Yoshida and Ohtani inside a wrestling ring: