Tony Schiavone had no idea that AEW was adding a Rated R Superstar to its roster.

Schiavone revealed during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast that he had no idea that Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, would be joining the company, which he did at this past Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

I had no idea he was there, but I thought it was great. I thought it was pretty cool when he slides into the room and he and Christian go face-to-face because I’m looking at them thinking, ‘Man, there’s a legendary tag team and they’re just staring at each other.’ It was a very, very good moment and the fans lost their minds as well. So with all that, I thought it was a very good move, but no, I didn’t know, and you know what? That’s cool.

Later in his chat, Schiavone spoke about how excited Copeland seemed to be in AEW after conducting an interview with him backstage.

We did a very exclusive backstage interview with him afterwards, and you can tell his excitement for being here in AEW, so good job. I’m sure as time goes on, it won’t be the last surprise that we have. I’m not giving a spoiler because again, I don’t know, but as we go on in the years, you just never know, right? I mean, think about Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley on the very first AEW Double or Nothing.

Schiavone’s full What Happened When podcast can be found here.

