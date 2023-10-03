WWE NXT Results 10/3/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez Segment

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to N-Bex-T. And The Man is still the N-Bex-T Women’s Champion. But after a brutal Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy, The Man is not medically cleared to compete. But I made sure Tiffany Stratton wasn’t either because we beat the ever-loving piss out of each other. And I wouldn’t have it any other way, because every time I step into this ring, and defend this title, I want to give it everything that I have. And I want my opponents to do the same and Tiffany certainly did just that. But I told you all, when I won this title, I wanted to represent this title to the best of my ability, to elevate it to heights never seen before. I want to defend it everywhere I go. And I’m looking at the calendar, and I see the next big-ticket item is night one of NXT Halloween Havoc. And I know that I have a big roadblock ahead of me in Tegan Nox, but I’m wondering.

Lyra Valkyria: Becky, look, not to cut you off, okay. It’s just that I never had the chance to tell you this. June 26, 2014, the day you made your NXT Debut, that was the first episode of NXT that I ever saw. I saw an Irish girl in this ring and I started training that very week. Your debut actually kickstarted my career. Look, I know that you’re The Man, the whole world knows that you’re the man, but do you have any actual idea for what you’ve done for people back at home? What you’ve done for Irish Wrestling? What you’ve done for me. I’ll never forget being at the biggest Irish Wrestling Show. 2,000 people inside The National Stadium, and before the show even started, they’re showing these advertisements on the nig screen, and a flash of your face popped up, and this ripple of a roar went across the entire crowd. Do you have any idea how inspiring that was for someone like me coming behind you? I was always able to push that much harder, go that extra mile because you were here making the impossible look doable. Becky, up the road from me, main evented WrestleMania. And all these years later, my career became full circle when I stood side by side with The Man, in the main event of NXT. But as good as standing by your side felt, I would be lying if I wasn’t wondering what it would feel like to stand face to face. And I don’t know if you think I’m ready.

Becky Lynch: I think I know it. I think, more importantly, they know it. You’re ready.

Indi Hartwell: Surprise. Yeah, that’s right. Becky, you’re not the only woman that felt the need to come back to NXT with a point to prove. And Lyra, what a speech, but nowhere in that speech did you mentioned that I became the NXT Women’s Champion at the biggest Stand And Deliver of all-time, only to relinquish it because you got injured and drafted at the same time. See, I never lost what’s on your shoulders, Becky. So, if Big Time Becks wants to go on Monday’s and Tuesday’s, then so could I. Because this will always be home. These people watched me grow up. Where you’re standing, I got married. And now I’m back, going for something that I never lost.

Roxanne Perez: Becky, The Man. You’re truly The Man and you deserve to be. You left NXT and you became everything that they said you couldn’t. So, I’m not going to come out here and rely on my accolades and accomplishments. A few weeks ago, you looked into my eye and told me to sit in the back and rest up. But I don’t think I want to. I’m standing here to tell you that, I respect you, I respect the WrestleMania’s, I respect the SummerSlam’s, I respect you so much, Becky, that’s exactly what I’m out here, to look you dead in your face and say that I want my Women’s Title back. And at Halloween Havoc, I’m taking it.

Becky Lynch: Okay, okay, okay, okay. You all make some excellent points, but I think you could do a lot less talking and a little more fighting. So, how about this, how about I sit over there at that commentary desk and you all entertain me with a good ole fashion Triple Threat Match, tonight? And the winner will face me at Night One of Halloween Havoc. Welcome To The Big Time.

– NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Vignette.

First Match: Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus w/Joe Coffey

Butch and Mark Coffey will start things off. Joe Coffey immediately jumps on the ring apron after the bell rings to distract Butch. Mark attacks Butch from behind. Mark applies a side headlock. Butch whips Mark across the ring. Butch drops down on the canvas. Butch leapfrogs over Mark. Butch clotheslines Mark. Butch punches Wolfgang. Butch with an Apron Enzuigiri. Joe continues to run interference. Wolfgang clotheslines Butch back into the ring. Mark with a Running Uppercut. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Wolfgang kicks Butch in the face. Wolfgang is choking Butch with his knee. Wolfgang tags in Mark. Mark punches Butch in the ribs. Mark sends Butch face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang is choking Butch with his boot. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Butch with a chop/forearm combination. Butch brings Wolfgang down to the mat. Butch stomps on the left elbow of Wolfgang. Bate tags himself in. Double Elbow Stomp. Wolfgang blocks The Airplane Spin.

Wolfgang uppercuts Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Diving Uppercut. Bate tags in Butch. British Strong Style dropkicks Wolfgang to the floor. British Strong Styles snaps Mark’s fingers. Double Bop and Bang to Wolfgang. Gallus regroups on the outside. Gallus regains control of the match during the commercial break. Mark blasts Butch off the apron. Bate is throwing haymakers at Mark. Mark with a drop toe hold into the bottom rope. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Joe scores a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Wolfgang hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wolfgang applies The Cobra Clutch. Mark tags himself in. Bate with a Back Body Drop. Bate with a low dropkick to Mark. Bate crawls under Wolfgang’s legs. Bate tags in Butch. Butch with a series of Enzuigiri’s. Butch with a double knee drop. Butch follows that with The Shining Wizard.

Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Butch wipes out Joe with a Slingshot Pescado. Mark dodges The Pump Kick. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Butch responds with The X-Plex. Butch tags in Bate. Bate with a Running Shooting Star Press. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin to Wolfgang. Wolfgang spills to the floor. Butch with The Orihara MoonSault. Mark goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate drops Mark with The Handspring Lariat. Bate tags in Butch. Bate lands The BIG STRONG BOI Splash. Butch stomps on Mark’s fingers. Butch with a Roundhouse Kick. Butch tags in Bate. British Strong Style connects with The Double Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory. After the match, Joe Coffey immediately attacks Bate from behind. Gallus gangs up on British Strong Style. Ridge Holland storms into the ring to make the save. A pier six brawl breaks out. Holland levels Joe with The Pounce. The Brawling Brutes and Tyler Bate stands tall in the ring.

Winner: Butch & Tyler Bate via Pinfall

Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Dominik Mysterio Segment

Ilja Dragunov: Ladies and gentlemen, tonight, you can welcome me as “The Mad Dragon.” You can welcome me as “The Czar.” But especially, you can welcome me as your new NXT Champion. At No Mercy, Carmelo Hayes brought the fight and what a fight that was. He pushed me to places beyond my limit, again and again. So, today I stand in front of you, barely even able to stand. But I stand, even in pain, I stand in front of you as your champion, because I promise, I will fulfill my destiny. I will fulfill my promise. I will push the title to the next level, beyond any human, beyond any type of energy. I will turn this championship reign into a symbol of unparallel passion. And I will protect its promise with my life. Long Live The CZAR!

Trick Williams: Yo, yo, yo, cut the music. I appreciate the love. I like it. Hey, Dragunov, first things first, let me get straight to business and let you know, congratulations on winning the NXT Title at No Mercy. It’s much deserved, for real. I’m not here because you won your championship. I’m out here because someone else won his championship at No Mercy. Trick Williams stands here as your next NXT North American Champion. But with all that being said, I must say, thank you. You see, Dragunov, back at NXT Heatwave, you showed me something of myself that I didn’t know. You pushed Trick Williams to another level. The new level of Trick Williams that everyone sees and loves, it’s because of you, Dragunov and I appreciate that. Now, Trick Williams has gold. And you best believe, I’m only going up from here, dog.

Ilja Dragunov: Trick, let me say something to you, really quick. I’m proud of you. And at No Mercy, you whooped that trick.

Carmelo Hayes: Hold on, am I slipping or was that just Ilja? What’s going on here, Trick? What’s going on bro? Look, Ilja, I appreciate the kind words, I really do. You said you were going to fulfill your destiny and you did exactly that. But, Trick, why are you thanking Ilja, man? Come on, I’ve been telling you that you are championship material. I’ve been telling you that you wear a heart of a champion inside of you, bro. Man, listen, I’m proud of you. You and I, we came up together in front of all these people, you remember that. And I tell you that for one reason, because listen, man, winning that championship is one thing. Defending it, it’s a completely different level.

Trick Williams: Wait, let me get this straight. Are you saying that I’m not ready for Dom tonight?

Carmelo Hayes: Listen, that’s not what I mean, Trick.

Ilja Dragunov: What did you mean? Actually, I don’t care. I don’t care because it’s none of my business. Because as far as I can see, this has been a conversation between champions. And if you think that we’re not done, find me after you figure that out.

Trick Williams: Hold on, Dragunov, don’t do that. Hey, Melo, you want your rematch with Dragunov, I respect that. I’m just saying, like, I feel that I’m ready.

Carmelo Hayes: Look, Trick, there’s absolutely no denying that you’re not championship material, bro. But all I’m trying to tell you is that, if you’re trying to follow in my footsteps and everything I did for that title, you need to focus on Dom.

Dominik Mysterio: Trick, Trick, Trick. You should listen to your friend, Melo. Because winning the title and keeping it are two completely different things, especially when I’m the one coming for you.

Trick Williams: I was at Raw yesterday, Dom. And I just got one question for you? You always take orders from your Mami?

Dominik Mysterio: Don’t worry about what Mami said. Dirty Dom is all man.

Trick Williams: See, that, right there, Dom, that’s your problem. You’re always talking about what Mami says. Mami says this, Mami says that. Mami says that Trick is going to whoop that ass tonight.

Dominik Mysterio: I promised Mami I was going to bring home the gold to her and The Judgment Day.

Carmelo Hayes: Hey, Dom, look, that ain’t happening, bro. Listen, Trick, you gotta watch out for this man. You know that he doesn’t roll alone. You know, Judgment Day, if they want to start something, I want you to know something, I got your back tonight. Tonight, just like old times, I’ll be in your corner, man.

Dominik Mysterio: Hey, Trick, let me ask you a question. Now that you’re a champion, you know, 6’4, 240, and you still in Melo’s shadow?

Trick Williams: Hey, yo, Melo, I know that you my dog and I appreciate the offer right there, but I’m going to have to decline. Because I got this title by myself and I’m going to keep this title by myself. Tonight, I’m going to whoop this trick.

Second Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Advance To Night One Of NXT Halloween Havoc To Face Becky Lynch For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch joins the commentary team for this match. Test Of Strength. Double Toe Kick to Hartwell. Perez and Valkyria with clubbing blows to Hartwell’s back. Double Vertical Suplex. Perez and Valkyria dumps Hartwell out of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyria applies a full nelson lock. Valkyria transitions into a cravate. Perez sweeps out the legs of Valkyria. Perez with The European Clutch for a two count. Perez grabs a side headlock. Valkyria whips Perez across the ring. Perez runs into Valkyria. Valkyria drops down on the canvas. Valkyria leapfrogs over Perez. Hartwell with a Hip Toss. Hartwell with Two Bodyslams. Hartwell uppercuts Perez in the ropes. Hartwell kicks Perez in the face. Hartwell does the same exact sequence to Valkyria for a two count. Hartwell with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Perez applies a wrist lock. Perez with a pinning combination for a two count. Perez repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hartwell. Hartwell drives her knee into the midsection of Perez. Hartwell whips Perez across the ring. Perez with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Valkyria drops Perez with The Big Boot. Valkyria with a diving dropkick through the ropes.

Hartwell stops Valkyria in her tracks. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Hartwell responds with The Big Boot. Hartwell rolls Perez back into the ring. Hartwell hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hartwell repeatedly stomps on Perez’s chest. Hartwell whips Perez into the turnbuckles. Hartwell toys around with Perez. Perez rolls Hartwell over for a two count. Hartwell clotheslines Perez for a two count. Hartwell applies an arm-bar. Perez with heavy bodyshots. Hartwell answers with a knee lift. Valkyria dropkicks Hartwell for a two count. Valkyria applies a rear chin lock. Valkyria transitions into a hammerlock. Valkyria starts bending Hartwell’s fingers. Valkyria bodyslams Hartwell. Valkyria with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Valkyria repeatedly stomps on Hartwell’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Hartwell avoids another elbow drop. Hartwell with a double leg takedown for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Hartwell delivers her combination offense. Hartwell sends Valkyria to the corner. Perez with a Flying Crossbody Block. Perez dropkicks Valkyria into the turnbuckles. Perez with Three Running Uppercuts. Perez sidesteps Valkyria into Hartwell. Perez with a running forearm smash. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Perez transitions into a corner mount. Perez with a Hurricanrana. Perez with a Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Perez applies The Sleeper Hold.

Hartwell backs Perez into the turnbuckles. Perez decks Hartwell with a back elbow smash. Perez with a Flying Lou Thez Press. Perez peppers Hartwell with forearm shivers. Perez ducks a clothesline from Hartwell. Perez goes for another Side Russian Leg Sweep, but Valkyria counters with a Missile Dropkick. Valkyria unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Hartwell. Perez uses the left leg of Valkyria as a weapon. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Perez. Valkyria with Two Enzuigiri’s. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Valkyria drags Perez to the corner. Hartwell attacks Valkyria from behind. Hartwell and Valkyria are trading back and forth shots. Perez with clubbing palm strikes. Perez with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Hartwell responds with The Sliding Forearm for a two count. Valkyria tees off on Hartwell. Hartwell goes for The SpineBuster, but Valkyria rolls her over for a two count. Hartwell with The Big Boot. Perez hits The Pop Rocks. Kiana James pulls Perez out of the ring. James rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Becky drops James with a Roundhouse Kick. Valkyria connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Becky has a standoff with Valkyria and Tegan Nox.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– Carmelo Hayes runs into Bron Breakker in the backstage area. Breakker tells Hayes to calm down. He needs to cut the crap because he knows how it feels to lose the NXT Title on the biggest stage. Breakker can sense the frustration and rage in Hayes eyes. Breakker says that Hayes needs to take that frustration out on everybody, especially Trick Williams. Hayes tells Breakker to leave Trick out of it. Breakker points out that Trick wasn’t there in the gorilla position to console Hayes after his loss because he’s selfish. Breakker tells Hayes to think about it.

– Ilja Dragunov had a confrontation with Baron Corbin. Corbin points out that he’s the only man left on the roster that has defeated Dragunov. Nobody is going to stand in his way after he put down Bron Breakker at No Mercy. Corbin suggest that Dragunov should take as many photos as he can with that NXT Title because that title reign won’t last that long.

Third Match: Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

Dolin attacks Davenport before the bell rings. Dolin tees off on Davenport. Dolin tosses Davenport around the ringside area. Dolin kicks Davenport in the gut. Dolin rolls Davenport back into the ring. Dolin ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Dolin with a forearm smash. Dolin gets Davenport tied up in the ropes. Dolin dropkicks the back of Davenport. Dolin with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Dolin sends Davenport to the corner. Davenport side steps Dolin into the turnbuckles. Dolin goes for the slingshot, but Davenport lands on the middle turnbuckle. Davenport kicks Dolin in the face. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Davenport scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Davenport repeatedly drives her knee into Dolin’s back. Davenport kicks Dolin in the back. Dolin headbutts the midsection of Davenport.

Davenport with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Davenport with another Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Dolin with a back elbow smash. Davenport answers with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Davenport goes for an elbow drop, but Dolin ducks out of the way. Forearm Exchange. Davenport kicks Dolin in the face. Dolin sends Davenport across the ring. Dolin clotheslines Davenport over the top rope. Davenport slams Dolin’s head on the announce table. Dolin avoids the chair shot from Davenport. Dolin with a Roundhouse Kick. Dolin rolls Davenport back into the ring. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin with three clotheslines. Dolin with a Hesitation Kick for a two count. Dolin grabs the steel chair. The referee admonishes Dolin. The referee snatches the chair out of Davenport’s hands. Dolin rolls Davenport over to pickup the victory. After the match, Davenport attacks the referee. Davenport says that this is far from over.

Winner: Gigi Dolin via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Kiana James. James says that Roxanne Perez has been the golden girl ever since she arrived to NXT. She wasn’t going to allow Perez to get another title shot. It’s now her mission to show the entire NXT Universe that she’s above Perez. James says that if Perez wants to have a match with her, she must go through Asuka first. We’ll see if edgy Roxanne Perez is ready for Asuka.

– We get a glance at the competitors in the 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Fourth Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame In A First Round In The 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

STILL TO COME

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Checkout Episode 380 of The Hoots Podcast