The Rated R Era is here!:

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Levi Shapiro & Wise Guy Ruiz

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

ROH World Championship Fatal Four-Way Number 1 Contenders Match: Johnny TV vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Komander

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, & Matt Menard vs. Best Friends & Hardy Boys

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 10/6/23

From the Stockton Arena in Stockon, California!

Match #1. The Hardys & Best Friends vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, & Daniel Garcia

Double shoulder block by Best Friends to Parker, who quickly tags out to Garcia. Jeff is in now with a big shoulder tackle and Garcia dances. Rebound kick by Hardy. Dance off in the middle of the ring but Menard attacks Hardy from behind. Jeff in trouble now in the former Jericho Appreciation Society corner. Hager trucks Trent on the floor as Menard puts the boots to Trent back inside the ring. Running back elbow by Menard cuts Trent off. Hammer throw in the corner by Menard but Trent rebounds with a running knee strike. Matt Hardy gets the tag and clears the ring with clotheslines. Body slam to Parker and a Side Effect to Menard. To Garcia. Drop toe hold by Menard and a diving elbow by Parker to Matt. Hager Bomb! Two count. Mat return to Jeff. Huge knee by Chuck to Hager. Tornado DDT to Garcia. Powerbomb by Menard to Trent. Twist of Fate to Menard by Jeff. Shotgun dropkick by Garcia to Jeff. DragonTamer by Garcia but Jeff sends Garcia into Menard who flies into Anna Jay. Matt with a Twist of Fate. Strong Zero by Trent and the swanton finishes this one.

Winners: The Hardys & Best Friends

Rating: **3/4. Typical “throw everyone in the ring and scramble” for Rampage here.

Renee is in the back with Eddie Kingston. Kingston expects the guys in the main event wile out… but here’s Sonjay Dutt and company. Lethal isn’t here because he was disrespected, but Sonjay says that the ROH World Championship deserves Jay Lethal. Sonjay wants to know if Kingston will defend it against Jay Lethal, and Kingston says once Lethal proves he’s the man he once was… he will.

Match #2. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Wise Guy Ruiz & Levi Shapiro

Yuta wrestles Shapiro to the floor and he grabs the ropes. Wrist trap Angle Slam and a tag to Claudio. Short-arm clothesline before hammer and anvil elbows. Ruiz makes the save but doesn’t register with Claudio. Yuta boots Ruiz in the face and it’s time for the Giant Swing right into the dropkick. Baseball slide sends Ruiz to the floor. Rocket Launcher finishes this one.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: NR

Match #3. Number One Contender’s Fatal Four-Way for the ROH World Championship: Lince Dorado vs. Johnny TV vs. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Komander

Komander superkicks Johnny. Leg lariat by Johnny to Penta and it’s a stalemate. Double dropkick by Dorado and Komander and double suicide dive. Komander and Dorado square off now as Dorado lands on his feet out of a monkey flip. Step-up head scissors by Dorado and a tilt-a-whirl into a backbreaker. Dorado hits the ropes but Solow low bridges him and Penta superkicks Komander in the face. Diving crossbody by Penta to Johnny. Destroyer by Penta to Johnny. Up and over by Komander but Penta connects with an enziguiri and a dive that takes out everyone. Johnny suplexes Dorado on the apron as we head to commercial break. Axe kick by Johnny and a swinging neckbreaker. Manhattan drop by Johnny and a reverse Samoan drop gets two. Powerslam by Johnny to Komander. Komander goes up top and Dorado meets him there, hurricanranaing Komander into Johnny, into a hurricanrana! Head scissors takes out Penta to the floor and a moonsault to the floor by Dorado takes out everyone. Komander walks the ropes long ways and hits a corkscrew plancha to the floor! Rope walk shooting star by Komander back in the ring gets the pin on Dorado!

Winner and Number One Contender for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship: Komander

Rating: ***1/4. This match picked up towards the end and it was just a heck of a lot of fun. I had Penta winning but Komander has been picking up steam on ROH and he’ll be a good challenge for Kingston.