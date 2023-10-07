A rather tense discussion between Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman took place during WWE SmackDown tonight, and it would go on to play a major part in the main event.

It started with The Bloodline walking into their private locker room, only to see the Judgement Day getting comfy there. Rhea Ripley then requested some alone time with Heyman, which she was afforded.

Back from a commercial break, Ripley had seemingly suggested an alliance between the Judgement Day and The Bloodline, and Heyman said it was brilliant, and he was actually ashamed he didn’t come up with it earlier. He excused himself for a phone call, as he sought authorization from the Tribal Chief, but Ripley stopped him, saying it was all taken care of.

Heyman went on to say that all may have been clear from her side, but Roman Reigns had to authorize on The Bloodline’s behalf. Ripley then told Heyman to acknowledge her, but Paul E. said that she was in the wrong locker room to say something like that.

The Women’s World Champion then added that Paul Heyman WOULD acknowledge her. Otherwise, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline were gonna have some problems. She then “authorized” Paul E. to make his little phone call and left. Heyman finally asked Siri to “call Roman Reigns” to end the segment.