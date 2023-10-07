As previously mentioned, Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to make his return to Friday Night SmackDown next week.

You can now also pencil in WWE’s Chief Content Officer, the legendary Triple H, for the season premiere on October 13th, as announced on tonight’s episode.

Plus, following Elton Prince’s miraculous recovery from injury, Pretty Deadly will be in action against the Brawling Brutes on next week’s episode of the blue brand as well:

Here is the updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown (10/13):