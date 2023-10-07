Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were scheduled to team up with either Cruz Del Toro or Joaquin Wilde in a 6-Man Tag Team Match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane tomorrow night. However, an unfortunate turn of events occurred on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown when Cruz and Joaquin sustained injuries at the hands of The Street Profits during Mysterio’s match against Lashley.

Lashley would pin the United States Champion in his in-ring return, and if tradition is anything to go by, seemingly set up a title match in the not-too-distant future.

Meanwhile, later in the show, Mysterio informed Escobar and Zelina Vega that their fellow LWO members had not received medical clearance to compete at Fastlane, leaving them one team member short. Mysterio then mentioned he was going to “make a call” before walking away. The identity of the person he called or who will step in as their partner at the event remains undisclosed.