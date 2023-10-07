Beyond Wrestling’s latest edition of the Wrestling Open aired live from the White Eagle arena in Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday, October 5, with the event airing on IWTV.
Here are the full results from the show: (courtesy of Cagematch)
- – Bobby Buffet def. JGeorge
- – Pedro Dones vs. Ray Jaz went to a no contest
- – Kennedi Copeland def. Paris Van Dale
- – Joe Ocasio def. Landon Hale (w/ Love Doug) by DQ
- – Steven Stetson (w/ Danny Miles) def. BRG
- – The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) def. The Church Of Greatness (Sammy Diaz & Tyree Taylor) (w/ Brother Greatness)
- – Big Business (Brad Hollister & TJ Crawford) vs. Dezmond Cole & Ichiban (w/ Ryan Clancy) went to a ten-minute time limit draw.
- – Masha Slamovich def. Gabby Forza
- – Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Tournament Final: Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) (w/ Brad Hollister & TJ Crawford) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) to win the vacant titles.
