The opening segment of tonight’s episode of SmackDown witnessed an exchange of words between LA Knight and Paul Heyman. As Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tried to go after Knight, though, John Cena appeared, forcing the heels to back down. A singles match between Jimmy and Knight was then set up for the main event.

Notably, a rather tense interaction between Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman took place during WWE SmackDown tonight, and it would go on to play a major part in the main event (click here to know what happened).

Fast forwarding, after a few minutes of back-and-forth action between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa initiated an attack on Knight, leading to a disqualification finish. The heels attempted to overwhelm him, but a resounding cheer from the audience marked the entrance of John Cena, who came to Sikoa’s aid. With Cena and Knight in the ring and The Bloodline at ringside, Judgement Day’s theme music hit.

Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman exchanged handshakes, signifying an alliance that had been pending approval from Roman Reigns. As the heels swarmed the ring, the crowd erupted in chants for “Cody.”

However, it was Jey Uso who first joined the fray, sprinting down to the ring, followed by The American Nightmare’s entrance music. (Kudos to the crowd for continuing to sing Rhodes’ theme a cappella after the music ceased, albeit slightly inaccurately with chants of “Something something, Cody Rhodes.”)

A colossal brawl erupted, with the babyfaces ultimately standing tall. As the Judgement Day and The Bloodline retreated, JD McDonagh bore the brunt of a beatdown, enduring a BFT, a Superkick, a five-knuckle shuffle, an Attitude Adjustment, and finally, a Cross Rhodes for good measure.

The blockbuster ending to Friday Night SmackDown saw the babyfaces standing tall, and the crowd was electric throughout the thrilling conclusion.

A pair of massive tag team matches are set for tomorrow night at Fastlane. Firstly, John Cena and LA Knight will battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The crowd really singing the lyrics to Cody Rhodes music. That man hasn’t stopped being over with the crowd since he came back 😭pic.twitter.com/SesdJHq8tj — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 7, 2023

https://x.com/Fightful/status/1710475588912250925?s=20