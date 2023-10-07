As previously noted, at WWE Fastlane tomorrow night, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were originally set to team up with Cruz Del Toro or Joaquin Wilde in a 6-Man Tag Team Match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

However, Cruz and Joaquin got injured during Lashley and Mysterio’s match on SmackDown tonight, thus leaving them short of one team member for Fastlane. Mysterio, in a backstage segment, mentioned he would “make a call” to find a replacement, but the identity of that replacement remains undisclosed.

According to a report from PWInsider, this decision was made in order to facilitate Carlito’s return, confirming that the “injuries” sustained tonight were just a part of storyline. Carlito signed with WWE during the summer and has been awaiting the development of creative plans for his comeback.