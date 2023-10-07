Following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, here is the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision, set to emanate from the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:
- Adam Copeland makes AEW Collision debut, responds to Christian Cage.
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
- ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Komander
- Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
AEW Collision airs at a special start time tomorrow night, 7/6c, on TNT.