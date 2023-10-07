Following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, here is the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision, set to emanate from the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:

Adam Copeland makes AEW Collision debut, responds to Christian Cage.

AEW World Tag Team Championships : FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

AEW Collision airs at a special start time tomorrow night, 7/6c, on TNT.