A big name will be in Orlando this week.

According to PW Insider The Undertaker is scheduled to be in town for this Tuesday’s NXT taping, where the yellow-and-black brand goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and has already stacked its lineup up to defeat them in the ratings. This includes appearances from John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, and a special announcement from Cody Rhodes, which is expected to be the return of the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament.

The report mentions that THIS IS NOT a confirmation that the Deadman will appear on NXT, but that he will be around in case they decide to use him. It is noted that Taker occasionally drops by the WWE Performance Center to give advice to PC talents so this COULD ALSO BE THAT.

Stay tuned.