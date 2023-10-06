Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are back together.

The duo, better known as DIY, reunited on this past Monday’s edition of Raw after Gargano made his return to WWE after being absent for several months. Ciampa spoke about the reunion on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast, where he explained how excited he is to show the WWE Universe what this accomplished NXT tag team is capable of.

Unfortunately, I know the feed cut a little bit before the finale, him and me meeting in the middle. The silver lining to it, to not only having him back, but the cool thing for both of us was DIY never really got going on the main roster. We have a couple of matches a couple of years back and it’s never been talked about. I came up, I was doing stuff with Miz and got a little rub with the US Title opportunity and then I went for surgery. By the time I’m gone, Johnny is coming up, he’s doing his own thing. Together, there has been no tease for DIY.

Ciampa was also taken aback by the fan reaction, noting that he and Gargano never received a major push on the main roster and that now they’ll have an opportunity to win the crowd over even more.

The fact that Johnny could come out and San Jose could chant ‘DIY’ and give the reaction they gave when we hugged, and after the show ended, I got on the mic quickly and when I shouted ‘WE ARE!’ to have the whole place saying ‘DIY!’ It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Wait, we’ve done nothing to train you.’ In one night, we tried to build me as a viable contender and then we just brought Johnny up. No build, no expectation. To have that crowd react and go ‘we know they are DIY.’ To me, that’s a big success because it was like, ‘that’s with nothing. That’s with no machine behind us.’ If we start to go now and they start to see us on a weekly basis together, whether it be backstage promos and interactions because we can have a lot of fun that way, or matches that get time, because that’s really what DIY was in NXT, just two dudes thrown together. It wasn’t like the rocket was strapped to us.

If you missed it, you can check out Gargano’s return below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)