WWE superstar and former world champion Bobby Lashley recently joined 100.7 The Bay to hype up tomorrow’s Fastlane premium live event, where the Almighty One and the Street Profits will battle the LWO. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his main goal now is to build a legacy:

When I first came on, there were a lot of guys that supported me and helped me because they saw something in me. That’s what I did at this point of my career because achieving that accolade of winning a WWE Championship was enormous for my career and nothing can really top that. Now, it’s just building a legacy, and a legacy with people I want to be with and be around.

Why he chose the Street Profits to partner with:

That was the reason why I picked the Street Profits originally. It’s not that I’m over or I’m not doing anything, I know what I’m capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship, to win a Tag Team Championship. I have a lot left in the tank for all of these different areas. I just wanted to bring some people on that I felt would be deserving. I watched The Street Profits for a while and those guys are extremely talented. They just needed the right allies. To be an ally for these guys, I think they can do some incredible things.

Ahead of the six-man clash at Fastlane Lashley will be taking on United States Champion Rey Mysterio in a non-title bout on this evening’s SmackDown. You can check out the full lineup for the blue-brand here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)