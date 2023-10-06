There’s another update on CM Punk potentially making his return to WWE.

As noted, the Wrestling Observer reported that the Second City Saint was in talks with WWE about returning following his departure from AEW, and that both sides were in talks to make it happen.

One WWE source told Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling that Punk’s return is a “safe bet,” and that it will most likely happen at Survivor Series, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago. Punk famously left WWE back in 2014.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story. Stay tuned.