MJF shares some free advice on social media.

The AEW superstar and current world champion took to X (Twitter) and writes about the criticism that he and other young people receive, suggesting that rather than brushing it off it should be used as a tool to grow stronger.

Advice from a guy whose been fortunate enough to have accomplished a lot in his profession at a young age. I’ve noticed something with people in my generation and hopefully this helps you young Poors out there. When you are criticized, of course allow it to upset you. You’re only human. But it doesn’t matter how good you are at your job, never blow off criticism. Use it. Never rest on your laurels. There’s always room for growth.

After a number of fan responses pointed out that MJF has been trying to get “unfunny catchphrases” over the champ stated that he is indeed listening to the criticism and says he dropped the ball on Wednesday. He plans on not letting that happen again.

Already have. I could sit here and tell you I’ve consistently been the biggest ratings draw in my company for some time. I can say that I’ve also been universally praised. But the fact is I dropped the ball this week. There’s a lot of eyes on me. I can’t afford to do that. Look forward to picking the ball back up on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day MJF came to the defense of the Young Bucks and stated that there would be no AEW without them. You can read about that by clicking here.

