The Peacock stream service issued the following press release hyping up tomorrow’s Fastlane premium live event.

WWE Fastlane streams live Saturday, Oct 7, only on Peacock! Stream the event to see Seth “Freakin” Rollins v. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Plus, John Cena and LA Knight face off against The Bloodline in a tag team match.

Additional matches include Iyo Sky v. Asuka v. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, the Latino World Order v. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match and more.

The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7p ET, with the Premium Live Event beginning at 8p ET, only on Peacock.

